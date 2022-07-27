RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RNR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $175.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director David C. Bushnell sold 600 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total value of $89,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,436.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 437,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,007,000 after purchasing an additional 146,928 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RNR stock traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.82. 6,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,772. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.53. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $133.75 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently -6.81%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.