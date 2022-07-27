RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.75.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RNR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $175.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other RenaissanceRe news, Director David C. Bushnell sold 600 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total value of $89,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,436.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of RenaissanceRe
RenaissanceRe Stock Performance
Shares of RNR stock traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.82. 6,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,772. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.53. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $133.75 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.
RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.
RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently -6.81%.
RenaissanceRe Company Profile
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.
