Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Republic Services by 116.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 123.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Republic Services from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $139.00 target price on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.43.

Shares of RSG opened at $131.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.10. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

