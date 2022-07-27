Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for IAMGOLD Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for IAMGOLD in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the mining company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

IMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cormark lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James downgraded IAMGOLD to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.95.

IAMGOLD Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IMG opened at C$1.76 on Monday. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of C$1.72 and a 52 week high of C$4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$842.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.29.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$451.72 million during the quarter.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

