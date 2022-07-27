Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Temenos (TMSNY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Temenos (OTCMKTS: TMSNY) recently:

7/26/2022 – Temenos had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 125 to CHF 110. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Temenos had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 89 to CHF 74.50. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Temenos was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a CHF 70 price target on the stock.

7/15/2022 – Temenos had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from CHF 95 to CHF 86.

7/6/2022 – Temenos had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from CHF 100 to CHF 79. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/5/2022 – Temenos had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 100 to CHF 90. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Temenos Trading Down 2.8 %

OTCMKTS:TMSNY opened at $74.70 on Wednesday. Temenos AG has a 12-month low of $71.29 and a 12-month high of $168.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.04.

Temenos Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.6048 per share. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th.

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

