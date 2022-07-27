Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) in the last few weeks:

7/26/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $84.00 to $79.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/26/2022 – Occidental Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/20/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at MKM Partners. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $77.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $71.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $93.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $89.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – Occidental Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/11/2022 – Occidental Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

7/5/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $79.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/20/2022 – Occidental Petroleum was given a new $81.00 price target on by analysts at Societe Generale.

6/14/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $74.00 to $84.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/6/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $73.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/31/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $85.00 to $89.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OXY traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.78. The company had a trading volume of 16,517,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,949,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.55. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $74.04. The company has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.92.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 716,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.32 per share, with a total value of $41,061,468.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 142,976,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,195,440,092.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 716,355 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.32 per share, with a total value of $41,061,468.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 142,976,973 shares in the company, valued at $8,195,440,092.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 34,473,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,289,204. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

