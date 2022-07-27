Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) in the last few weeks:

7/26/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $84.00 to $79.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/26/2022 – Occidental Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/20/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at MKM Partners. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $77.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $71.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $93.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $89.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – Occidental Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/11/2022 – Occidental Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

7/5/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $79.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/20/2022 – Occidental Petroleum was given a new $81.00 price target on by analysts at Societe Generale.

6/14/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $74.00 to $84.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/6/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $73.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/31/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $85.00 to $89.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

OXY stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,517,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,949,652. The company has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.92. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $74.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.38 and its 200-day moving average is $54.55.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 65,199 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,712,431.06. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 179,741,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,503,273.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 34,473,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,289,204 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

