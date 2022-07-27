Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cable One, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CABO)

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cable One in a report released on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel forecasts that the company will post earnings of $14.35 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cable One’s current full-year earnings is $67.72 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cable One’s Q2 2023 earnings at $14.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $15.30 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $15.67 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,866.00.

Cable One Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,440.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,290.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,383.02. Cable One has a 1 year low of $1,049.81 and a 1 year high of $2,136.14.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.03 by $14.82. The business had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.97 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.19 earnings per share.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.63%.

Insider Transactions at Cable One

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,257.97 per share, for a total transaction of $62,898.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,395,777.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,257.97 per share, for a total transaction of $62,898.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,395,777.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,280.00, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Cable One by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,489,000 after acquiring an additional 87,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cable One by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,179,000 after buying an additional 37,780 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank INC bought a new stake in Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,678,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Cable One by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 119,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,481,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cable One by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 35,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,364,000 after buying an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

