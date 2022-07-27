Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.08-$1.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an equal weight rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROIC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 26,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,670. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $20.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,238,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,043,000 after acquiring an additional 297,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,382,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,090,000 after purchasing an additional 787,907 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,222,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,483,000 after purchasing an additional 312,668 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,731,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,567,000 after purchasing an additional 55,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,719,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.