Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Retail Opportunity Investments updated its FY22 guidance to $1.08-$1.12 EPS.

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Up 2.3 %

ROIC stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,670. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $20.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.93.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROIC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,238,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,043,000 after acquiring an additional 297,686 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,382,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,090,000 after purchasing an additional 787,907 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 10.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,222,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,483,000 after purchasing an additional 312,668 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,731,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,567,000 after purchasing an additional 55,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,719,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.