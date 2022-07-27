Reviewing Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) and MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL)

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) and MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rambus and MaxLinear’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rambus $328.30 million 7.97 $18.33 million ($0.42) -56.52 MaxLinear $892.40 million 3.36 $41.97 million $0.90 43.04

MaxLinear has higher revenue and earnings than Rambus. Rambus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MaxLinear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

87.0% of Rambus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of MaxLinear shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Rambus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of MaxLinear shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Rambus and MaxLinear, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rambus 0 1 5 0 2.83 MaxLinear 0 0 9 0 3.00

Rambus currently has a consensus price target of $31.33, suggesting a potential upside of 31.99%. MaxLinear has a consensus price target of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.95%. Given MaxLinear’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MaxLinear is more favorable than Rambus.

Risk and Volatility

Rambus has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MaxLinear has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rambus and MaxLinear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rambus -12.68% 17.27% 12.39% MaxLinear 7.58% 40.53% 18.28%

Summary

MaxLinear beats Rambus on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc. provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems. It also provides a portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products. The company markets its products and services through its direct sales force and distributors. Rambus Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc. provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management. The company offers broadband radio transceiver front ends, data converters, embedded systems and software architecture, and architecture and system design for highly integrated end-to-end communication platform solutions. Its products are used in various electronic devices, such as cable data over cable service interface specifications (DOCSIS), fiber and DSL broadband modems and gateways; Wi-Fi and wireline routers for home networking; radio transceivers and modems for 4G/5G base-station and backhaul infrastructure; and fiber-optic modules for data center, metro, and long-haul transport networks, as well as power management and interface products. It serves electronics distributors, module makers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and original design manufacturers (ODMs) through a direct sales force, third-party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

