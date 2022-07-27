Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Short Interest Down 97.9% in July

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the June 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RXEEY shares. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Rexel from €23.00 ($23.47) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rexel from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rexel from €28.00 ($28.57) to €25.00 ($25.51) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

OTCMKTS RXEEY remained flat at $16.70 on Wednesday. 146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969. Rexel has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $24.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.7308 dividend. This is a boost from Rexel’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 3.38%.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

