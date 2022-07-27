Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.87-$1.90 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.60.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $62.71 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $55.84 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.93 and its 200 day moving average is $68.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 66.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.73.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 132.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total value of $1,019,384.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,550.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rexford Industrial Realty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.