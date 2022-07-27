RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut RGC Resources from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

RGC Resources Price Performance

Shares of RGCO opened at $20.09 on Friday. RGC Resources has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $25.63. The firm has a market cap of $169.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average of $20.99.

RGC Resources Dividend Announcement

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.06). RGC Resources had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that RGC Resources will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Insider Activity

In other RGC Resources news, Director John B. Williamson III bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.81 per share, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 153,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,507.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other RGC Resources news, Director Robert B. Johnston purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $135,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Williamson III bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.81 per share, with a total value of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 153,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,507.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 16,696 shares of company stock valued at $318,576. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 122,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of RGC Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in RGC Resources by 31.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in RGC Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,773 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in RGC Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,322 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

