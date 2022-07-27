Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $234.75.

Several research firms recently commented on RNMBY. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Rheinmetall from €215.00 ($219.39) to €240.00 ($244.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on Rheinmetall from €187.00 ($190.82) to €251.00 ($256.12) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Rheinmetall from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oddo Bhf raised Rheinmetall from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €235.00 ($239.80) price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rheinmetall in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Rheinmetall Price Performance

Shares of Rheinmetall stock opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.28. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $47.74.

Rheinmetall Cuts Dividend

About Rheinmetall

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.4849 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

(Get Rating)

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.