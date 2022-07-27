Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Richards Packaging Income Stock Performance

Richards Packaging Income has a twelve month low of C$25.52 and a twelve month high of C$34.10.

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$109.98 million during the quarter.

Richards Packaging Income Company Profile

Richards Packaging Income Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based open-ended, limited purpose trust. The Fund invests in packaging distribution businesses throughout North America. The Fund’s subsidiary, Richards Packaging Inc and its subsidiaries (Richards Packaging), is principally engaged in the distribution of plastic and glass containers and associated closures.

