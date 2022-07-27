Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 99.89% and a negative return on equity of 219.06%. The firm had revenue of $16.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Rigel Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Raul R. Rodriguez bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,391,776 shares in the company, valued at $960,325.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,132,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 104,096 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,409,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after purchasing an additional 77,225 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,660,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 69,210 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,049,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 319,762 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 870,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 27,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $0.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.34.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

