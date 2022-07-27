RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) to Issue $0.06 Dividend

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0646 per share on Monday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

RIOCF opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.98. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RIOCF. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.25 to C$24.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.72.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

