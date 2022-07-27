RioDeFi Trading Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 27th. One RioDeFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. RioDeFi has a market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $456,869.00 worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,699.19 or 1.00013820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005718 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003852 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00128056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00029752 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004400 BTC.

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RioDeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 300,550,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial.

RioDeFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

