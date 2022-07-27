Robert Kapito Sells 37,588 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK traded up $20.38 on Wednesday, hitting $643.32. The stock had a trading volume of 468,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,468. The stock has a market cap of $97.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $625.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $696.68. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $575.60 and a 52-week high of $973.16.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $794.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 28,992.4% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,230,851,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 79,395.4% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 670,097 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in BlackRock by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,737,701,000 after acquiring an additional 294,408 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.