Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner Purchases 20,900 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner purchased 20,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $199,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,322,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,693,854.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 27th, Jay Farner bought 21,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $199,520.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Jay Farner bought 20,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Jay Farner bought 21,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $200,220.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Jay Farner bought 21,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $199,509.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Jay Farner bought 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,584.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Jay Farner bought 23,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,815.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Jay Farner acquired 23,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $199,584.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Jay Farner acquired 23,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.67 per share, for a total transaction of $199,410.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Jay Farner acquired 25,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,390.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Jay Farner acquired 26,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $200,143.00.

Shares of RKT stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.47. 2,038,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,775,142. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RKT. Citigroup lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at $81,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 341.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

