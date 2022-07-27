Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner Purchases 20,900 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner purchased 20,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $199,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,322,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,693,854.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 27th, Jay Farner bought 21,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $199,520.00.
- On Friday, July 22nd, Jay Farner bought 20,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.00.
- On Wednesday, July 20th, Jay Farner bought 21,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $200,220.00.
- On Monday, July 18th, Jay Farner bought 21,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $199,509.00.
- On Friday, July 15th, Jay Farner bought 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,584.00.
- On Wednesday, July 13th, Jay Farner bought 23,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,815.00.
- On Monday, July 11th, Jay Farner acquired 23,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $199,584.00.
- On Thursday, July 7th, Jay Farner acquired 23,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.67 per share, for a total transaction of $199,410.00.
- On Tuesday, July 5th, Jay Farner acquired 25,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,390.00.
- On Friday, July 1st, Jay Farner acquired 26,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $200,143.00.
Rocket Companies Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of RKT stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.47. 2,038,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,775,142. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.41.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on RKT. Citigroup lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at $81,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 341.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.
Rocket Companies Company Profile
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
