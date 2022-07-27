Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.30-9.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.73-7.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.77 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Rockwell Automation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $252.35.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $20.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $240.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,419. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.43. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 113.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 77.0% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 666.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 14.1% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.