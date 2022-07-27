Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RCI shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 427,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $733,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.49. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $44.19 and a 1 year high of $64.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

