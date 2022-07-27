Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.33.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RCI shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.
Institutional Trading of Rogers Communications
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 427,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $733,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.73% of the company’s stock.
Rogers Communications Trading Down 1.2 %
Rogers Communications Company Profile
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rogers Communications (RCI)
- The Coca-Cola Company: Resilient In The Face Of Inflation
- 3 Mega Cap Tech Stocks to Mega Consider
- One Reason to Be Bullish, One Reason to be Bearish After Walmart’s Profit Warning
- Upstart Stock Getting Attractive After an 82% Sell-Off
- 3 Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.