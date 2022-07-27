Rollins Financial Purchases 578 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Rollins Financial increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,380 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 2.1% of Rollins Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,177,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,719,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,737 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,629,910,000 after acquiring an additional 950,662 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,595,113,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.68.

NASDAQ META opened at $159.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.73. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $2,059,122.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,174 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,045. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

