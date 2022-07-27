Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Shares Down 4.5%

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.53 and last traded at $34.60. Approximately 104,980 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,307,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rollins Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 0.57.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rollins

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 42.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $967,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215,395 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,283,000 after purchasing an additional 384,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,697,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,174,000 after purchasing an additional 402,967 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 169.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,486,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,536,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,627,000 after purchasing an additional 41,788 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

