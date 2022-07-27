Rope ($ROPE) Price Hits $5.70 on Exchanges

Rope ($ROPE) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 27th. One Rope coin can currently be purchased for about $5.70 or 0.00026723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rope has a market cap of $159,522.88 and approximately $59.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rope has traded up 288.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001576 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00017284 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001939 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000310 BTC.
Rope Profile
Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rope is rope.lol.
Buying and Selling Rope
