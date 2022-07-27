Rope ($ROPE) Price Hits $5.70 on Exchanges

Rope ($ROPE) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 27th. One Rope coin can currently be purchased for about $5.70 or 0.00026723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rope has a market cap of $159,522.88 and approximately $59.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rope has traded up 288.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00017284 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Rope Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rope is rope.lol.

Buying and Selling Rope

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

