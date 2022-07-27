Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,437,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $85.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $138.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.12.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

