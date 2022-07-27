Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 78,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 202,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $14,635,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MUI opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.95. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

