Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,912,000 after acquiring an additional 569,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,832,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,548,089,000 after buying an additional 305,461 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,893,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,387,487,000 after purchasing an additional 120,370 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $1,092,374,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,597,000 after purchasing an additional 89,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.79.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $161.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $84.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.49. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.50 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,657,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,657,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,036 shares of company stock worth $1,603,911. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.