Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 265 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $636,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. MCIA Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.1 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $216.79 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.83 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.34 and its 200 day moving average is $253.86. The company has a market capitalization of $77.42 billion, a PE ratio of 55.16, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.44.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

