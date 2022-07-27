Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATR. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

AptarGroup Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total transaction of $6,437,666.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,706.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $103.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.03 and its 200 day moving average is $111.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.03 and a 1 year high of $140.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.62.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $844.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.20%.

AptarGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.