Rotala (LON:ROL) Shares Down 3.2%

Rotala PLC (LON:ROL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 29.06 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 30.50 ($0.37). Approximately 13,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 33,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.50 ($0.38).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Rotala in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 30.77. The company has a market cap of £15.01 million and a P/E ratio of 315.00.

Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and the general public. It also engages in the property holding business. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

