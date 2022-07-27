Rothschild Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF makes up about 2.9% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $8,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 44,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,835,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $7,440,000.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of SMH traded up $6.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $228.35. The stock had a trading volume of 33,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,926,330. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.07. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $189.94 and a 12-month high of $318.82.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
- Consumer Staple Kraft-Heinz Quietly Builds Momentum
- Steady, Stable Kimberly-Clark Yields 3.4%
- McDonalds Just Confirmed Its Place As A Top Defensive Stock
- Weighing Up Micron Technology (Bulls Vs. Bears)
- Microsoft’s Future Bright Despite Weaker Than Expected Q4 Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.