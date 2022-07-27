Rothschild Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF makes up about 2.9% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $8,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 44,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,835,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $7,440,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of SMH traded up $6.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $228.35. The stock had a trading volume of 33,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,926,330. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.07. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $189.94 and a 12-month high of $318.82.

