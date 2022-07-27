Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Price Target Cut to GBX 270 by Analysts at UBS Group

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at UBS Group from GBX 360 ($4.34) to GBX 270 ($3.25) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Rotork from GBX 315 ($3.80) to GBX 255 ($3.07) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rotork from GBX 405 ($4.88) to GBX 345 ($4.16) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Rotork from GBX 320 ($3.86) to GBX 280 ($3.37) in a research report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.79.

Rotork Stock Performance

RTOXF remained flat at $2.89 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.81. Rotork has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $5.07.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

