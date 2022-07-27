Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,990 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $18,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 1.4 %

RY stock opened at $94.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.75. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $90.75 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The company has a market cap of $132.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.28. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.995 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on RY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.84.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

