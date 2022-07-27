Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP George W. Lloyd Sells 25,100 Shares

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) EVP George W. Lloyd sold 25,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $1,098,376.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 226,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,890,372.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ RPRX traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.65. 1,607,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,680. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $44.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.57. The company has a quick ratio of 21.95, a current ratio of 21.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.27.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.11). Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.77 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on RPRX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 131.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 75,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 43,027 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,004,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,218,000 after purchasing an additional 83,553 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 5,445.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 893,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,576,000 after purchasing an additional 877,718 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter worth about $2,605,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter worth about $1,806,000. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

