Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.82

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and traded as high as $8.86. Royce Micro-Cap Trust shares last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 70,203 shares.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 315,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 137,495 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 352,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares during the period. 39.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.