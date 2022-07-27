Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.82

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and traded as high as $8.86. Royce Micro-Cap Trust shares last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 70,203 shares.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.
