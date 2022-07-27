RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Achieves Market Cap of $65.59 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $21,307.60 or 1.00195842 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $65.59 million and approximately $90,797.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001867 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,078 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

