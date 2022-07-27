Rune (RUNE) Price Reaches $19.07 on Major Exchanges

Rune (RUNE) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. Rune has a total market capitalization of $257,725.41 and $112.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune coin can currently be bought for about $19.07 or 0.00089168 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Rune has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004677 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001577 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002182 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00017361 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001922 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00031929 BTC.
Rune Coin Profile
Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm.
Buying and Selling Rune
