Rune Trading Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. In the last seven days, Rune has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rune coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.71 or 0.00086544 BTC on popular exchanges. Rune has a market cap of $266,385.09 and approximately $110.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001570 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002220 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00016888 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001801 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00034049 BTC.
Rune Profile
Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm.
Buying and Selling Rune
