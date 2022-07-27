Rune Trading Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. In the last seven days, Rune has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rune coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.71 or 0.00086544 BTC on popular exchanges. Rune has a market cap of $266,385.09 and approximately $110.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rune alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00016888 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00034049 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm.

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.