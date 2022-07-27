Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Increases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,782,000 after buying an additional 166,803 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,859,000 after purchasing an additional 651,343 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,062,000 after purchasing an additional 844,052 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,132,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,956,000 after purchasing an additional 253,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,520,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,525,000 after buying an additional 642,760 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,806. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.86 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.78 and its 200 day moving average is $76.63.

