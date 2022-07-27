Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Takes $14.69 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 109,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,690,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 3.7% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.89. The stock had a trading volume of 657,323 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.29. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

