Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Salem Media Group Price Performance
SALM stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $58.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Salem Media Group has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $6.82.
Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $62.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.50 million.
Institutional Trading of Salem Media Group
About Salem Media Group
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Salem Media Group (SALM)
