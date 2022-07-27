Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Price Performance

SALM stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $58.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Salem Media Group has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $6.82.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $62.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.50 million.

Institutional Trading of Salem Media Group

About Salem Media Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SALM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Salem Media Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 49,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 70,367 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.