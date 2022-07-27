Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.84

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.84 and traded as high as $7.90. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 39,052 shares.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.77.

Get Salient Midstream & MLP Fund alerts:

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%.

Insider Transactions at Salient Midstream & MLP Fund

Institutional Trading of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund

In other Salient Midstream & MLP Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,767,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,457,481.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 375,944 shares of company stock worth $3,237,656.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 641,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 478,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.