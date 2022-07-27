Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Update

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 90.3% from the June 30th total of 77,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 547,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Santos Price Performance
SSLZY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.96. 314,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,286. Santos has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.52.
About Santos
