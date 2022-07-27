Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Update

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 90.3% from the June 30th total of 77,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 547,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Santos Price Performance

SSLZY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.96. 314,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,286. Santos has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.52.

About Santos

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and the Asia Pacific. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia.

