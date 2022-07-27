Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Short Interest Down 94.7% in July

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the June 30th total of 102,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,272,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

SBGSY traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.01. The stock had a trading volume of 124,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,038. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.57. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $40.45.

Schneider Electric S.E. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.4592 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Schneider Electric S.E.

SBGSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Schneider Electric S.E. from €180.00 ($183.67) to €175.00 ($178.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Schneider Electric S.E. from €175.00 ($178.57) to €145.00 ($147.96) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Schneider Electric S.E. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider Electric S.E. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

(Get Rating)

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

