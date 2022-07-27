Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) is Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,118 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises 4.4% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHC traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $32.13. 1,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,387. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.66. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $44.17.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

