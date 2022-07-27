Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stake Lowered by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,616 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 54,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $56.61 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.14.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.