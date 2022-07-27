Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Boosted by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,549 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 2.6% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $14,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $72.75 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.86 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.63.

