Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 126.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.7% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 282,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after buying an additional 138,040 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 572,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,129,000 after purchasing an additional 286,820 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.53. 10,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,694. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

