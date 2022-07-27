Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) PT Raised to $200.00 at HC Wainwright

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Seagen in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Seagen from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James began coverage on Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Seagen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.07.

Seagen Stock Up 2.7 %

SGEN opened at $177.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of -47.08 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.85 and a 200-day moving average of $144.06. Seagen has a 52 week low of $105.43 and a 52 week high of $192.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 333 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $44,691.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,641,113.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $2,142,134.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,717,081.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $44,691.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,641,113.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,723 shares of company stock valued at $10,216,702 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Seagen

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Seagen by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Seagen by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

